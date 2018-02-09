Best Dressed ‘Epitomes’

SINCE 2014, best selling author and Doctor of Divinity George Sison has been celebrating his mother Priscilla’s birthday with the “Epitome Dressing at its Best.”

Priscilla, more popularly known in society as Prissy, is a fashion icon who not only modeled for National Artist for Fashion Design Ramon Valera but was always in his list of the Best Dressed Women of the Philippines. She was one of the five who made it to the Hall of Fame together with Elvira Manahan, Chona Kasten, Imelda Cojuangco and Baby Fores for consistently making it to the list.

Valera’s Hall of Famers owned originals from world-famous houses of fashion in Paris, Italy and the United States and all were “equipped with a bank account that could easily launch a thousand gowns a year.”

George says he uses something similar to Valera’s prerequisites to make it to the Epitome list. These women should be “always conscious of the materials used in their clothing, down to the very stitch in the hemline; their general grooming is impeccable always knowing how to accessorize what they wear from their hairstyle, shoes, bags and jewelry; whatever they wear looks right on them; they are endowed with good looks and a trim figure and are not obviously coached or advised by any couturier. They instinctively know what to pick out and what to wear.”

His awardees for Epitome 2017 are Mia Borromeo, Joanna Preysler-Francisco, Lulu Tan-Gan, Stephanie Gonzalez, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Joy Rustia and Duday Tuason.

In the first two years, George simply announced the names of his choices and sent them each a Priscilla statuette and featured the awardees in his widely read column, “And so it is.” However, in the last two years starting from the 30th anniversary of his mother’s transition, he holds an intimate cocktail party at the Fashion Interiors to celebrate the occasion.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Epitome 2014 included Karen Davila, Amparito Lhuillier, Tina Maristela Ocampo, Nanette Medved Po, Mandy dela Rama Santos, Kaye Tinga, Bea Valdes, Maricris Zobel.

In 2015, on the other hand, awardees were Beng Dee, Bianca Araneta-Elizalde, Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Zelda Kienle, Kai Lim, Marivic Vazquez, Mariquita Yeung and Kit Zobel. And in 2016—Gemma Cruz Araneta, Tina Jacinto, Criselda Lontok, Gina Lopez, Vicky Morales, Helen Ong, Michelle Tan and Crickette Tantoco.

For the Epitome 2017 event at the Fashion Interiors, George asked pianist Raul Sunico once more to play like the year before. This time, he played a medley from the Phantom of the Opera, another one of Philippine songs, one of which was George’s composition, “What Name Shall I Give You My Love,” which he recorded a few years back together with his other compositions. This particular song became the first Filipino composition ever recorded by an international singing group, “The Platters.”