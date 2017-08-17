BEST FOOT FORWARD

Bata Insolia

With an unwavering commitment to comfort, Bata footwear launches Insolia® Heels. Insolia Heels are designed to shift weight off of the forefoot to reduce pressure by 30 percent. Enjoy great height and unbeatable comfort even when wearing heels 45mm high and taller. And there’s more good news for Bata’s high-heeled clientele as Insolia heels also reduce oxygen demand while walking by 25 percent.

Bata Philippines is available at 3L SM Megamall Bldg B, 2L SM Makati, 1L SM City Bacoor and SM Department Stores.