BEST FOOT FORWARD

TOD’S

Tod’s celebrates its most recognized Gommino with the “My Gommino” customization project, which allows customers to flex their creativity and styling skills to craft their very own Gommino. Choose from an exciting range of soft leathers, colors and accessories to create your own very unique and personalized pair.

Advertisements

The Gommino is Tod’s most iconic model, which was created with the intention of representing true Italian style. The key aspect of this style is the unique design manufacturing process. Leathers are sourced from the finest tanneries in the world with extreme attention paid to the cutting of the leather and sewing of each piece, all of which is done by hand. Fans of the Tod’s Gommino are wide and diverse, ranging from royalty to entrepreneurs, movie stars to top models, as well as scores of loyal customers who have come to cherish its pebble-soled loafers over the years.

In the easy selection process of My Gommino, you can choose your shoe model, leathers, stitching, pebbles, lining, accessory and hot stamping of initials for your order.The My Gommino service is available in all Tod’s boutiques worldwide through an app where customers can play with their chosen model and visualize numerous renderings of their unique style before selecting their favorite one.

Tod’s is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.