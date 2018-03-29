BEST FOOT FORWARD

Thursday, March 29, 2018
    Naturalizer
    Celebrating 90 years in the business, Naturalizer introduces a new brand identity which now approaches fashion and footwear through the modern lens of its consumer. It designs shoes that aim to bring comfort and confidence, giving wearers their much-desired ease of movement. However, as the brand moves forward, it never forgets to look back and draw from its rich heritage, continuing to deliver on-trend, versatile shoes.

    Visit the Naturalizer Boutiques in Glorietta 4, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, Ayala Mall’s The 30th, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center and Mall of Asia.

