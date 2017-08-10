BEST FOOT FORWARD

Salvatore Ferragamo

On the occasion of the exhibition, “1927 the Return to Italy,” Ferragamo presents an exclusive Capsule Collection made up of six shoe models created by the founder in the late 1920’s and early 1930’s. The collection boasts interpretations of Ferragamo’s most iconic designs, including the “F” wedge sandal, which earned Salvatore Ferragamo the Neiman Marcus prize—the Fashion “Oscar”—in 1947; the “Kimo” sandal, inspired by traditional Japanese footwear, complete with its own interchangeable ankle sock; the round-toed suede ballerina shoes created for Audrey Hepburn; and the legendary pumps worn by Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot.

Salvatore Ferragamo is located at Alabang Town Center, Greenbelt 4, Newport Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.