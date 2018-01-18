BEST IN DESIGN

Grohe World Architecture Festival

For the last 10 years, the best and the brightest in the architecture world have sent their work for judging in the World Architecture Festival (WAF). Dubbed as the “Oscars of Architecture,” 2017’s WAF garnered over 400 entries from 68 countries. Some of the finalists’ and winners’ entries from the Philippines were put on display at the GROHE World of Architecture exhibit held at the promo garden of Central Square Mall in BGC. These were showcased along with GROHE’s award-winning products such as the Sensia Arena and Smart Control.

