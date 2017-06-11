Where the best of nature and urban living meet

Fresh air, cool winds and scenic views are a staple at the forested terrains on the foot of the Sierra Madre Mountains.

Afar in the southwest is the Ortigas skyline that twinkles by night; just a little tilt of the head to the west, one enjoys an unobstructed view of the breathtaking sunset at the close of the day.

Also visible is Laguna de Bay with the majestic Mount Makiling as its backdrop, making every angle picture perfect. In the morning the sun emits its healing rays magnificently around the place.

This glorious spot is known simply as Eastland Heights, an expansive 640-hectare estate located in Antipolo City. Only a few kilometers away from the noisy, cramped and sweltering metropolitan hub, this idyllic place is perfect for individuals, couples and families who prefer peace and quiet whether on weekends or throughout the week, month after month, year after year.

With more than a hundred hectares allocated for residential villages, the expansive estate further features the 36-hole Forest Hills Golf Course and Country Club, while commercial, retail and institutional hubs are strategically planned around the vicinity.

It’s an integrated lifestyle community—development that only have residential, commercial and leisure components—with nature as its extended amenity. The thrust is “Live,” rather than with the other components of “Work” and “Play” which integrated communities are generally known for.

“The scenic views, fresh air and the abundance of nature in a setting that is so close to Metro Manila are the development’s key strengths,” Megaworld Global-Estate Inc. head of sales and marketing for Eastland Heights Karen Arcilla told The Manila Times.

Golf course surrounding the estate

Eastland Heights boasts of having a golf course—the only golf club in the Philippines with two courses designed by golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer at 18 holes each—as its centerpiece.

The golf tracks likewise meander through the hills on the foot of Sierra Madre. The shots for play, meanwhile, are made challenging by the uneven terrain. Truly a demanding shotmaker’s layout, carefully calculated swings are required of golfers here as they navigate through multiple ravines. The upside, however, is that with every complicated shot, the player is rewarded with the exquisite sights of nature.

The fairway is wide and inviting, but sloped toward the green, guarded by a stream that bisects the span.

A fully certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary System, the golf course surrounding the development was awarded the Best Golf Course in the World by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) in 2000.

Rising facilities

Settled atop a hill, on the second highest elevation of the estate, Eastwood Height’s clubhouse offers members and guests a magnificent view of the Ortigas and Makati skylines. On a clear day, Laguna de Bay and Mt. Makiling are also visible in the horizon.

The rolling hills, spectacular view and forested terrain must have driven noted architect Ruben Payumo to create an iconic design for the clubhouse—a three-cone roof inspired by the legendary “salakot” hats worn by Filipino farmers.

For the convenience of members, lockers and showers, massage rooms, jacuzzis, a ballroom, an 80-person conference room, an air-conditioned bar and dining facilities, Pro Shop, fully-equipped clinic, 250-person capacity veranda, and a swimming pool make up the luxurious surroundings.

Moreover, there is ample parking for members and guests and a covered structure specially built for about 70 club-owned golf carts too.

The cool air of the Antipolo suburb is complemented with “Springs”—a leisure park with its swimming pool from a natural mountain stream with slides, pocket gazebos, picnic tables, shower rooms, food counter, trails and benches. Soon, this exclusive facility will have its own spa, cabanas, walk gardens and flower parks.

Accessibility and amenities

The MRT (Metro Rail Transit) System is nearing completion at this time for its extended route up to the gates of Eastland Heights. A major highway, the C-6, connects the Marcos Highway to northern areas like Fairview and Bulacan. Yet another road system will open on the eastern side to connect the estate to Quezon Province traversing the Sierra Madre Mountain Range.

Aside from the commercial district as part of the lifestyle community nurtured by nature, a major shopping center right next to Eastland Heights is in the works —making it an ideal location for raising a family, as a vacation sanctuary, haven comfort at reach of the clouds or even a nature-filled real estate investment.

Eastland Heights is Megaworld’s first integrated lifestyle community, which is being developed by its subsidiary, Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI).