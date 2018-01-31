The best of new movie soundtracks

Movies, especially in Hollywood, will not be complete without an original soundtrack. Besides having the ability to magnify emotions in the final movie edit, hearing songs from a particular title can evoke memorable scenes for the viewer long after they’ve watched it. On many occasions, soundtracks released before a movie is shown have even lured audiences to the cinema, whether or not they are interested in the story line or even like cast. In other words, music can make or break a movie and today, Music Geek reviews the best new soundtracks you should listen to.

‘Bright: The Album’

If you have the Netflix app, chances are you’ve seen the action-packed original movie starring Will Smith and Joel Edgertonis. If you haven’t, believe that it is a must-see with a must-hear soundtrack from a Netflix team up with Atlantic Records.

“Bright: The Album” features brand new exclusive music including six singles from the album that were released before its launch on December 15 last year. These are “World Gone Mad” by Bastille, the superstar collaboration “Darkside” by Ty Dolla $ign& Future (Feat. Kiiara), “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & BebeRexha, “Broken People” by the team of Logic & Rag’n’Bone Man, “Danger” which pairs Migos with masked producer Marshmello, and “Crown” which unites Billboard’s 2017 “Breakthrough Artist” Camila Cabello with the rising LA-based platinum selling production duo Grey.

Bright: The Album successfully united artists from all ends of the musical spectrum to produce unparalleled joint efforts.

‘Pitch Perfect 3’

Now college graduates and out in the real world, where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in “Pitch Perfect 3,” the next chapter in the beloved movie series. The official soundtrack features a cappella mash-ups and medleys like “Toxic,” “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” “Cheap Thrills,” “I Don’t Like It, I Love It,” “Cake By The Ocean” and “Freedom! 90,” among others.

Combined, the albums for “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2” have sold more than four million copies worldwide. The hit single “Cups” sold more than 4.6 million downloads, received 751 million streams and has been viewed more than 376 million times worldwide on Vevo.

‘Fifty Shades Freed’

After Zayn released his duet with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”) for the “Fifty Shades Darker Official Soundtrack,” another ex-One Directioner Liam Payne sings this time with singer/cast Rita Ora the theme for “Fifty Shades Freed.” It’s entitled “For You (Fifty Shades Freed).” In December 2017, Republic Records and Universal Pictures announced the release of the second single “Capital Letters” by Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop.

The 22-track album boasts of artists like Whethan and Dua Lipa, Jessie J, Sia, Julia Michaels, The Spencer Lee Band, Miike Snow, Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill), Sabrina Claudio, Black Atlass featuring Jessie Reyez and Bishop Briggs. Even leading man Jamie Dornan has a track on this collection. This marks the third soundtrack instalment in the blockbuster Fifty Shades series. The “Fifty Shades of Grey Official Soundtrack” bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2015, earned a platinum certification, and became the seventh-best-selling album of the year. The year 2017 saw the “Fifty Shades Darker Official Soundtrack” go No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

‘The Greatest Showman’

Released December 8 last year, “The Greatest Showman – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (available now via Atlantic Records) peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first soundtrack to spend multiple weeks on top of the chart since Atlantic’s “Suicide Squad: The Album” in 2016. The album reached No. 1 on iTunes in 68 countries, with nine songs charting on the Spotify Top 200 Global chart and tracks added to both Today’s Top Hits on Spotify (“Rewrite The Stars” and “This Is Me”).

The release saw a triumphant win at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, with “This Is Me” (performed by Keala Settle) taking home the award for Best Original Song-Motion Picture. Ke$ha also has a pop version of the track which was released as a stand-alone single for the motion picture.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life.