Best PH ‘communist ‘spy,’ anti-terror expert dies

A KNOWN police intelligence officer who was considered one of the best spies against communist rebels and anti-terror expert passed away today, Wednesday, because of a heart attack. He was 64.

Peers and the media posted their condolences on social media for Rodolfo “Boogie” Mendoza, who was a member of the Class of 1978 of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Among those who offered their sympathies were Mendoza’s mistah, retired Army Colonel Abe Purugganan, and veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona who said that Mendoza gave “plenty of interesting stuff these last two years.”

Known as the “father of counter-terror probes,” Mendoza made a name for himself when he was involved in an intelligence operation that foiled a planned terrorist attack against Pope John Paul 2nd when he visited the Philippines in 1995.

The assassination plot against the Pope was later found out to be part of “Oplan Bojinka,” a terror attack planned by Ramzi Yousef, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and Abdul Hakim Murad in the 1990’s.

Aside from the assassination plot, Mendoza also served as consultant on several investigations involving terrorist plots in Asia and the US.

His status as one of the best counter-terrorism experts was further cemented when he played a key role in discovering and studying the Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement, a group that was financially supported by terrorist groups such as the Abu Sayyaf and Jemaah Islamiah.

Mendoza was also known to his peers as one of the best police intelligence officers in attacking the communist rebels.

“He is one of the best spies or intelligence officers, if not the best I have ever known who was instrumental in numerous successful operations against the enemies of our nation. He was a notorious and expert operator. He knows the CPP/NPA/NDF like the palm of his hand,” Purugganan said. ROY NARRA