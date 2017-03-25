Best PH manufacturers join Italy furniture trade fair

The country’s best furniture manufacturers and designers will represent the Philippines in the prestigious Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the world’s largest furniture trade fair, on April 4 to 9 in Milan, Italy.

As part of the Center for International Trade Exports and Missions’ DesignPhilippines brand, the team comprised of seven entities will present a new Philippine aesthetic centered on combining and connecting different elements to create design synthesis.

Each brand—A.Garcia Crafts, Atelier-A by Cebu Fil Veneer, Catalina Embroideries Inc., and Finali Furniture and Home Accessories Co., and Philippine design talents Rachelle Dagñalan, Stanley Ruiz, and Wataru Sakuma—will have their own independent spaces for their home décor and furniture that will collectively present a design narrative.

Occasional and accent pieces, including chairs, lucent objects, and cabinets will be styled to create objects with meaning and insight in line with the Salone 2017 edition’s theme of synthesis.

The Philippines’ overall installation will also convey the individual brands’ and designers’ ability to develop their own expression through the materials, technique, and knowledge they used to create their products.

DesignPhilippines looks to strengthen the positioning of its brand in the global market through the participation of the top Philippine design talents who made an international impact and companies committed to the brand’s globalization.

“For the past five years, the DesignPhilippines brand has showcased the best of the country’s products from its top artisans to the international market. Our participation in Salone 2017 will further support the country’s bid to be a key sourcing destination at par with the rest of the world,” said CITEM executive director Clayton Tugonon.