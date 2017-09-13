The best of San Fernando in Woodgrove Park

With the unbearable traffic and crowded surroundings, one can’t help but wonder what it is like to live in a peaceful, spacious and luxurious home that is also near the metro.

This is why the premier real estate developer Landco thought of building a residential place in San Fernando, Pampanga – a city that provides both the tranquil environment and easy access to Metro Manila that professionals and families yearn for. Woodgrove Park, one of Landco’s exclusive residential luxury projects in Central Luzon, balances the need for a secluded living environment and comfortable urban lifestyle.

Here, residents can appreciate the beauty of suburban living through its cozy amenities which include well-manicured gardens, connecting jogging trails and a central park. It also has free-form adult and kiddie pools, basketball court and a football field where you can de-stress and share fun moments with your family.

At Woodgrove Park, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor and be treated to the timeless elegance and architectural glory inspired by the American South. Exuding a distinct Southern American charm, Woodgrove Park features wide tree-lined streets and expansive gardens, with homes that have porches and wood panels.

What’s more, Woodgrove Park provides everything you need within reach by having business establishments, malls and hospitals just a few blocks away. The property is also just a quick drive to the NLEX San Fernando exit making sure that you get to your office in Metro Manila and back home conveniently.

Move in at Woodgrove Park and enjoy the best of what San Fernando has to offer. To know more about Woodgrove Park, visit www.landco.ph, email info@landco.ph or call (+632) 836- 5000) / (+63918) 836-5000.