Best to appoint now a commission of inquiry into Dengvaxia

First word

THE Senate, through its blue ribbon committee, can spend an entire year investigating the Dengvaxia controversy; it will still fall short in bringing closure. It will fail because partisanship in the chamber will frustrate a collective decision.

Even if the super-majority can marshal the votes to ratify the Gordon committee report and recommendations, closure cannot be achieved. Senators Drilon, Lacson and opposition members will devote their waking time to preventing the indictment of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd for Dengvaxia. They do not want the accountable to be unmasked and charged.

I submit that the nation erred gravely in placing in the Senate the responsibility of bringing out the truth and accountability for Dengvaxia.

Congress is a nest of political partisanship, and the Senate is the most divisive of all, with each senator imagining himself indispensable and right.

The better approach would have been to adopt the British system of accountability or system of public inquiry.

The government – through the president or Congress – could have appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the Dengvaxia scam and submit its recommendations.

In this column, I discuss how this system of accountability works, and why it will be demonstrably better and more satisfactory to the public.

Commission of inquiry

A commission of inquiry is an official review of events or actions ordered by a government body.

In some common-law countries, such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Canada, a public inquiry differs from a royal commission in that a public inquiry accepts evidence and conducts its hearings in a more public forum and focuses on a more specific occurrence.

The conclusions of the inquiry are delivered in the form of a written report, given first to the government, and soon after published to the public.

Public inquiries are set up by the UK government, under the Inquiries Act 2005, to investigate events which have or could cause public concern. They can be led by one person or a panel, who take evidence in the form of documents and oral testimony regarding the events in question.

Public inquiries investigate issues of serious public concern, scrutinizing past decisions and events.

A royal commission, on the other hand, is a major ad-hoc formal public inquiry into a defined issue in some monarchies. They have been held in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia.

A royal commission is similar in function to a commission of inquiry that is found in other countries such as Ireland, South Africa, the United States, and the Philippines. In the United States, the Warren Commission investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In the Philippines, the Agrava Commission investigated the assassination of former Sen. Benigno Aquino, Jr.

A commission has considerable powers, generally greater than those of a judge but restricted to its terms of reference. The commission is created by the head of state (the sovereign, or his/her representative in the form of a governor-general or governor) on the advice of the government and formally appointed by letters patent. In practice, once a commission has started, the government cannot stop it. Consequently, governments are usually very careful about framing the terms of reference and generally include in them a date by which the commission must finish.

The role of public inquiries

In July 2016, the Institute for Government in the United Kingdom held a seminar to explore the role of public inquiries in helping the nation to understand what has gone wrong in government and how future mistakes can be avoided. The seminar was held in the aftermath of the Chilcot report on the UK’s role in the Iraq War, which is notable for its stern verdict on former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s accountability for deception of the British public about the reasons for the war on Iraq.

Peter Riddell, a member of the panel, discussed what he learned at the seminar in an article, “The Role of Public Inquiries,” published on July 26, 2016. I summarize below some of his conclusions:

1. Public inquiries rarely satisfy everyone. This is less because of the length of inquiries or their cost. Rather, it is about differences of expectation about what they are intended to do.

Most inquiries are ‘quick political fixes’ in response to urgent pressures (this was the case with the Hutton report after the death of Dr. David Kelly). After the initial announcement, inquiries have several purposes. They serve as political theater with high-profile witnesses, while occasionally finding out something new and providing lessons which can be learned in future.

2. While it is easy to point to costly, inconclusive inquiries, the panel listed some successes. It highlighted the Denning report after the Profumo affair in 1963, which was completed quickly and was ‘short, racy and readable,’ though one panel member doubted whether any government nowadays could get away with such a secretive report and unfair process. Others pointed to the Macpherson report about Stephen Lawrence’s murder and the police response. They pointed to the gains from the creation of the National Security Council in 2010.

3. The narrower the focus of the inquiry, the easier it is to do. But this is not always true. The Saville inquiry was concerned with the events in a very short period, on one Sunday in a small area. Whether that required 12 years and vast cost is debatable, but it did create what some call “a lightning rod for the anger of the public and particularly of those who have been bereaved or suffered personally.”

4. One of the problems with Chilcot was that its terms of reference covered seven years, from 2001 to 2009. The risk with wide-ranging inquiries is that the victims, the survivors and their families are unlikely to be satisfied.

Those who wanted the Chilcot report to condemn the war as illegal, and denounce Tony Blair as a war criminal were bound to be disappointed. Chilcot did not name “guilty men.”

5. The time taken for inquiries could work against drawing appropriate and useful lessons. If very public mistakes have been made, then lessons are sometimes learned immediately and errors are corrected before an inquiry is set up, or at least before it reports. In the case of Chilcot, there was little point in having a report so long after the events being examined, since most organizations would have changed. So, organizations then had to try and reconstruct what they had done.

Overall, the panel agreed that following certain kinds of events inquiries were not only inevitable but also desirable. Public inquiries are the internationally admired part of the British system of accountability.

Public inquiry and Dengvaxia

Will a commission of inquiry for Dengvaxia work?

Yes, it will – if we set the terms of reference right, pick the panel members judiciously, and give the inquiry full freedom and authority to investigate and freely make its recommendations.

The removal of the politicians in Congress from the inquiry will pay huge dividends. There will be no Senator Drilon, Senator Lacson, Senator Gordon and whoever to prejudge the guilt or innocence of those who are possibly accountable.

The facts and the truth about Dengvaxia can be fully established by the inquiry, without public relations specialists intruding and manipulating the probe.

Th inquiry can take place without the TV coverage of every moment and every face. Like the Supreme Court in session, the commission can thoughtfully hear, digest, and study the testimony of witnesses and the presentation of experts.

Defense counsel can do their best for their clients. Who knows, Noynoy Aquino might benefit without the cloying words of Drilon and Lacson?

A commission–appointed spokesman and press officer can brief the media regularly on what is happening in the inquiry and developments within the commission.

When the time comes to write the report, the commission will make its conclusions and recommendations with care. It will measure its words to match the degree of accountability of suspect individuals and groups.

It will stiffen the confidence of the people in their government.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com