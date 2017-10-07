The best way to practice on the driving range

Did you know that it only takes 100 golf balls to maximize a four-hour practice in the driving range? Why is this so?

The average golf score in the world is estimated at about 100 strokes per round. Playing time is between 4 to 4 and ½ hours. But with 100 strokes, it can stretch the time just a bit longer. To those who can score 90s, four hours of play is definitely possible. In the driving range, exactly the same time consumed can be achieved. All it needs is patience and a deep sense of understanding.

The logic behind this is when you play on the golf course, you do not actually hit the ball one after another continuously. But in the driving range, you do. Depending on the golf shot, it takes approximately one to five minutes before you do your next shot, on the golf course. Therefore, this pace of play must also be done in the driving range, during your practices.

When we practice in the range, especially with unlimited balls to hit, we tend to maximize by consuming the most balls we can. On a per bucket basis, our time interval between shots is a bit wider of course. But just the same, we can easily consume 160 to 240 balls in about one and one half hours. Then the most commonly asked question arises. Why do I hit so well on the range and not on the course?

Simple. When you spend about 20 shots with a certain club on the same lie, your mind and your body adjusts to the conditions. Then you automatically hit your shots better. Unlike on the golf course, even if you have a flat lie, and given the fact you are given one chance to strike the ball, works subconsciously and very psychological, affecting the way your body moves.

During your practices on the range, picture a shot in your mind, select a golf club, your target, and make sure you determine the exact distance of your target. Do several practice swings before you execute the actual shot. Do your address, feel your swing, feel the impact, and observe the ball flight. Recall the feel of your body, feedback at impact and ball flight. Think about the shot you did and analyze if necessary.

The key during each shot on the range is to take your time. Work on the task in sending the ball to your intended target, whether imagined or actual. Simulate the actual pace of play just like on the golf course. Give at least about two minutes before you make the next shot. Do several practice swings without striking the ball.