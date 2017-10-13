The best is yet to come for Janine Gutierrez

“I couldn’t believe it!” exclaimed Janine Gutierrez over news she had won a Best Supporting Actress award early this month. Her mother Lotlot de Leon was the bearer of good tidings, relating to her 28-year-old daughter that her performance in the indie movie “Dagsin” had been recognized by the Urduja Heritage Film Awards. For the same project, Gutierrez also received an Urian Award nomination, and she is overwhelmed to say the least.

For many showbiz observers though, the beautiful actress, TV host and commercial model’s winning performance is hardly surprising. She is after all considered showbiz royalty what with Asia’s Queen of Song Pilita Corrales and Eddie Gutierrez as grandparents on the side of dad Ramon Christopher, and Superstar Nora Aunor and perennial leading man Christopher de Leon on her maternal side. Talent has been oozing from her genes and environment from her very first day on earth.

Wisely, however, Gutierrez chose to thrive within her creative family rather than give in to the pressure of being the granddaughter of luminaries and the little girl of very able actors in her parents.

Happily, the stunning beauty has managed to breeze through it all with quiet confidence and a real desire to learn and hone her craft.

Many would agree that she has gone a long way since taking the lead role in teleseryes as “Legally Blind,” “Once Again,” and “Dangwa”on GMA Network. A graduate of the network’s artist center, and now one of the prime talents of Leo Dominguez’ LVD Management, Gutierrez is grateful for all the opportunities her mother network continues to give her to this day.

Eager to further explore the endless possibilities of cinema, this Ateneo graduate for European Studies completed the horror film “Spirit of the Glass 2,” which opens on November 1 along with a stellar cast. She is also taping for a digital series entitled “Unbroken Hearts,” produced by lawyer Joji Alonso and Planet A Media.

Her star undoubtedly on the rise and fast, Gutierez said she wants to achieve more of her dreams as an actress and do more films, especially under her new management.

One such dream she is pursuing is recording, and Gutierrez was happy to share she landed a gig singing the theme of a digital series, which she recorded in Los Angeles.

“It was produced by RedOne, the same producer of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez,” she humbly said with the sweetest of smiles, adding that she recorded the theme song both in English and Filipino.

Turning 28 just on October 2, Gutierrez certainly has the best of her career to come. And raised with her feet firmly planted on the ground, she never forgets to thank everyone helping her become the best she can be.

“Sobrang naalagaan po talaga ako ng GMA Artist Center for the past three years, and talagang madami pong nagawang projects at endorsements, so nagpapasalamat po ako sa mga boss ng Artist Center sa pagtutok at pag-alaga nila sa akin,” she reiterated.

“At the same time, super thankful po ako na tinanggap ako ni Tito Leo at very excited din po siya nung lumapit kami ni Mama sa kanya. All I can say is that I’m very excited for what’s yet to come,” she ended.