Beth Celis, 73

Veteran Inquirer sports columnist Beth Celis passed away on Thursday night. She was 73.

Celis’ almost five decades in journalism included writing stints with Sunday Times Magazine, Sports World, Tempo, We Forum and Manila Bulletin. She also cofounded the Sports Communicators’ Organization of the Philippines (SCOOP). Her column, In Huddle, first appeared in the Inquirer in 2003.

She is survived by son Raymond, daughters Stephanie, Claudine and Erika, and 10 grandchildren.

Celis’ remains are at St. Peter Memorial Chapel on Quezon Avenue, Quezon City. Interment is tentatively set on Tuesday.