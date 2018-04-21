Bets beat deadline for CoCs

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said that 95 percent of candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Manila have already filed their certificates of candidacy (CoCs).

In Arroceros, election officer Enrique Santos, said that based on their data, there are now 5,000 to 18,000 CoCs filed for the simultaneous Barangay and SK elections on May14.

“We will also strictly implement the cut-off in the filing of CoCs at 3 p.m. on Friday, the last day,” Santos added.

The Manila Police District projected that more or less 1,000 candidates will be filing their CoCs at Comelec.