Betten-Reed duel looms as Bellevue 5150 unwraps

Sam Betten goes for a three-peat while fellow Australian Tim Reed seeks to add the Bellevue Resort 5150 crown to his three Ironman Philippines 70.3 victories, ensuring a fierce duel when the premier 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run championship is fired off today in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Dimity Lee Duke, meanwhile, seeks redemption in the women’s side of the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort after being foiled by New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson in her title-retention bid last year.

“Having won the race the last two years, I am excited to try for a three-peat,” said the towering Betten, who is also out to extend his win streak in 5150 events to five, including two in Subic.

But he’s in for an uphill battle with Reed also in top form and raring to nail a first 5150 title after a dominant Ironman campaign, and Alex Polizzi, also a veteran Ironman campaigner, and Rwanda’s Gabe Manner.

Meanwhile, aside from the Olympic-distance race, SEI will also hold the Sunrise Sprint, a short distance race series and a sub-category of The Bellevue 5i50 featuring a 750m swim, a 20k bike and a 5k run also for the second time in Bohol.

Duke is also all geared up for another crack at the championship on a course that has the entire field wrapped in excitement for its breathtaking landscape which Betten described as “perfect’ for triathlon.

The pristine Panglao Island, billed as one of the country’s top tourist destinations, boasts of natural wonders and attractions as well as artistic, cultural and historical treasures.

“I’m looking forward to racing in such an iconic location showcasing what the Philippines has to offer,” said Duke of the world-class resort.

Panglao Island has also become a haven for weekend travelers and city folk looking for rest and relaxation.

“It’s a boutique location with a beautiful beach and a wonderful local community, making it a highlight in my racing calendar,” added Duke, who primed herself up for the event by winning the Regent 5150 in Subic recently.

Betten is also all thrilled just for being back here.

“Bohol is a dream destination and I have enjoyed coming to the event the last two years and am very excited to be back for the third time,” he said. “I really believe Bohol is a perfect destination for triathletes and holiday travellers alike. It is a great feeling to have the opportunity to return to this stunning location every year.”

The event, which drew participants from 23 countries, offers a top $2,000 purse in the Open division while the top male and female elite finishers will pocket P30,000 each.

