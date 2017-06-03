Betten targets 3-peat as Regent 5150 unwraps

Australian Sam Betten braces for a tough challenge from fierce rivals, led by compatriot Mitch Robins, as he guns for a three-peat in the Regent 5150 Triathlon that blasts off in Subic today.

Betten won his second straight crown a year ago by nearly 15 minutes over Robins but the latter is raring to get back at him after getting stymied by flat tires and settling for silver last time.

“I think Mitch Robins’ gonna be tough. He’s also someone who lived and trained in Subic Bay before so he has advantage of knowing the curves and conditions (of the course),” said Betten.

The 6-foot-4 champ is also on the lookout for American Iain Alexandridis, fellow Aussie Taylor Charlton, South African Johan Stofberg and Phl-based Aussie Dan Brown in the chase for top honors in the 1.5K swim, 40K bike, 10K run race produced and organized by Sunrise Events Inc and sponsored by Regent Foods.

“There’s really a strong field that’s come to Subic Bay this year. It’s gotta be the toughest competition we’ve had in three years so I think that makes for a really exciting and great race. It will be so close and I have lots of competition so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Betten said.

Having experienced first-hand how the hot and humid conditions of Subic makes racing here harder, Betten welcomed the possible showers for a change.

“It’s gonna be a little cooler to race so if it does rain, I’m gonna be very happy about that,” he said.

Australian Dimity Lee Duke, third-placer last year, leads the aspirants to the women’s division tiara, going up against Hungarian Anna Eberhardt, compatriot Annelise Jefferies and Kerry Morris, Kiwi Laura Wood and Filipina Kim Kilgroe in what looms to be another thrilling edition of the annual event put up by the country’s leading snack manufacturing company.

Aside from the world-class pros, there will be competitions in Asian Elite, age groups and for the second year, the Sunrise Sprints, a shorter distance series featuring a 750m swim, 20k bike, and 5k run that proved to be a big hit last year.

For details, visit regent.5150philippines.com.

