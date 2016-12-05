Better-looking Lexus IS350 now available in PH market

Arguably the most stylish car in Lexus’s product line, the IS sedan is a popular model in the luxury segment. The current, third-generation model is particularly stunning, and remains so even three years after it was introduced to the global market in 2013. But as with any other automobile that has reached its mid-cycle point, the IS already needs some cosmetic tweaking.

Thankfully, Lexus has given its bestseller exactly that—a tasteful facelift that is sure to boost its standing among prospective and discriminating buyers. And even more thankfully, for Filipino customers, Lexus Manila has launched this revised model in the Philippines.

The exterior improvements on the IS are immediately noticeably up front, with the addition of new headlamps, large air intakes integrated in the front bumper and a modified spindle grille. Said headlamps look sharper yet cleaner, and help highlight the L-shaped daytime running lights.

At the back, triple-layered L-shaped LED taillights will entertain those stuck behind you in horrendous Metro Manila traffic.

Inside, the multimedia display is larger, from the previous 7 inches to the new 10.3 inches. Meanwhile, the speedometer, the tachometer and the analog clock have all been redesigned. Other revisions see a bigger (and leather-wrapped) palm rest for the Remote Touch Interface, which, by the way, has received a new ‘Enter’ button for better usability. The center dash is also now lined with a new finish for more refinement.

If you’re particular with your car’s paint job, the new IS is available with two new exterior colors: Deep Blue Mica and Graphite Black Glass Flake. The cabin, on the other hand, now sports a new interior color called Chateau, which Lexus describes as “a new light shade that melds the elegance of ivory with a contemporary light-gray tincture.”

The face-lifted IS soldiers on with its 312hp 3.5-liter V6 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new IS350 is priced at P2,668,000, while the new IS350 F Sport now goes for P3,198,000. The figures represent a substantial increase from the previous version’s introductory pricing of P2,548,000 for the IS350, and P3,058,000 for the IS350 F Sport.

At the launch, Lexus Manila president Danny Isla took the opportunity to give guests an idea of what to expect from the brand in 2017.

“Next year will be another exciting year for Lexus as we unveil new models like the LC500,” Isla said. “We hope that you will continue to join us in this exciting ride.”