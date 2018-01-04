Bettor from Leyte wins P29.7-M PCSO lotto jackot

Thursday, January 4, 2018
    A BETTOR from Leyte province won the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Grandlotto 6/55 jackpot of P29.7 million during a draw Wednesday night.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lone winner bagged the jackpot after correctly guessing the winning combination of 29-16-05-25-12-30.

    The lucky bettor bought the ticket from a lotto outlet along Independence St, Mahaplag town.

    Apart from the jackpot winner, Balutan said 60 other bettors who got five of the six-number combination correctly would be getting P13,450 each as consolation prize. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA


     

