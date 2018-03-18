Between the Ides of March and April Fool’s Day

“Kinasuhan ang tatlong tauhan ng MMDA na nambugbog umano sa isang buko vendor.”

‘Buko’ Haram in PH?

* * *

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales’ seven-year term ends on July 26 and the expected retirement of Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. is on August 8.

JBC now accepting nominations.

My big question is, who will be the chief justice to sit as the ex-officio JBC chairperson?

Reminder to applicants: Prepare your SALNs this early.

* * *

According to Representative Umali, these three are the biggest accusations among those cited in the impeachment complaint against SC Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

1. Two properties undisclosed.

2. There were 17 SALNs not filed. (SALNs for the years 1987 to 1997, 1999 to 2001, and 2003 to 2006, when she was still teaching at the University of the Philippines.

3. Abuse of power by Sereno as ex-officio JBC Chairperson. These include her alleged hand in excluding Court of Appeals Associate Justice Fernanda Lampas-Peralta from the shortlist of nominees for the position of CA presiding justice.

* * *

PNP chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa hits back at Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th for saying the dropping of cases against Kerwin and the others proves the administration’s war on drugs is fake. The Senator added affluent drug lords are given due process and even exonerated, while the poor who are suspected as drug dealers are killed immediately.

Dela Rosa said, “Sabihan mo si Senator Trillanes, 118 na pulis ko ang namatay, fake pa rin ang drug war na yan? 4,000 na ang namatay na drug offenders, fake pa?”

General Bato, it is your right to ask who is a “fake senator.”

* * *

Jover Laurio, the woman behind the Pinoy Ako Blog, filed a civil complaint against bloggers Rey Joseph Nieto

and Allantroy Rogando “Sass” Sasot before the Makati Regional Trial Court.

Mainstream media is not planning to intervene.

* * *

House passes divorce bill on second reading. CBCP hopes there will be a fourth, fifth, and sixth reading before it gets approved. Husbands are now saving for alimonies. Wives are listing down demands.

* * *

Alleged “pork barrel queen” Janet Lim Napoles provisionally covered by Witness Protection Program.

Such move is a sign that the DOJ gifted her with a box full of whistles to blow. She is now trying breathing exercises in her spare time.

* * *

Susan Ople, head of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, noted that failure on the part of licensed recruitment agencies to screen and deploy only qualified job applicants overseas has contributed to the rise in welfare cases involving Filipino domestic workers.

Toots is right. The key root of the problem is this: unqualified applicants get deployed to workplaces that may be hazardous to their health.

* * *

Cabinet revamp imminent – Roque

He said President Rodrigo Duterte plans a revamp of his Cabinet since he was no longer happy with the performance of some of his officials.

The President has removed Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd, Ismael Sueno, Peter Laviña and Terry Ridon.

This is good. No one should continue to serve at his displeasure.

* * *

CJ Sereno on Wednesday (March 7) expressed dismay that anyone believed to be a member of the opposition

has become automatic targets of the administration. “The current state of the nation is one where perceived enemies of the dominant order are considered fair game for harassment, intimidation and persecution.”

She has a short memory. The LP prepared for the May 2016 presidential derby by setting their strategies against VP Jejomar Binay as early as January 2015. The LP top brass felt threatened by him, given that Binay beat Roxas in 2004 and Binay trounced Roxas anew in 2010. By early 2015, news reports started rolling out, claiming that the construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building II was unconscionably overpriced, with members of the Binay family and their close city council allies allegedly getting substantial kickbacks from the favored contractor. The Hacienda and the Boy Scouts of the Philippines came next, not to mention the more than a year harassment in the Senate by the duo of Trillanes and Cayetano.

DFA Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano: “This campaign against President Duterte and the Philippines is being effectively carried out by elements who seek to undermine our government and who have successfully infiltrated the human rights community and weaponized human rights protection mechanisms to advance their goal of overthrowing our democratically installed government.”

It has always been the position of the Philippines that states have the inherent responsibility to adopt and implement measures, consistent with their respective laws, to effectively address threats to the safety and well-being of their citizens.”

I fully agree. Respect begets respect.

* * *

Sometimes we get lost along the way and that can be forgiven. The world is a tricky maze to live in and traverse. But you can find your way back easily. Just let yourself be found, and you can do that by, first, finding exactly who you are yourself and where you really want to go. No one will do that for you.

* * *

MMDA is the only agency that solves a problem by punishing even more those who are already being punished.

* * *

They say there are two kinds of public servants: those who have lots of things to do and those who have nothing to do. I object to paying the wages of the second kind and observe the law that gives me no option.

* * *

I was once a long-time user of Firefox as Chrome as I find Safari a tad slower. Then I rediscovered Firefox Quantum as their latest overhauled search engine.

Firefox has been playing catch-up ever since Google’s Chrome captured the desktop and mobile markets with its blend of functionality and speed. Now, Mozilla is aiming to leapfrog its competitor with Firefox Quantum, an update to the bones of Firefox that focuses on how browsers will work with future devices.

They claim, “It is faster than Safari, that it stays speedy when other browsers become sluggish. More private than Chrome. Firefox respects your privacy by minimizing suggestive pop-ups. Bursting with features. Tabbed browsing, developer tools, and a gamut of extensions.”

I am using this browser now and these are my findings:

Yes indeed, the best browser as of now IMHO. Very fast and stable, no privacy concerns, and a wide range of add-ons to choose from.

To do that, Firefox Quantum is the first web browser that actively taps into the power of your computer’s multi-core processor. Most browsers, like Chrome, aren’t coded with attention to multi-core chips. Given the speed of modern multi-core processors, that’s not much of a hindrance – but it is a hindrance. There’s unused power lying idle.

I think Firefox Quantum is worth a look if you’re a little tired of Chrome, Edge, or Safari. I am hooked as of now. Freedom of choice it is.

* * *

Those who are against the temporary closure of Boracay are those diehard anti-Dutz that will always find a molecule of dirt in whatever the government is doing, even ignoring the positives that have been achieved in other areas. Free tuition? Build Build Build? Mandatory admission of the poor to hospitals? Collecting billions from big-time tax evaders? Taking care of OFWs? Modernization of our weaponry? Raising salaries of men in uniform and dismissing corrupt officials? Housing projects? Jolting Kuwait to respect our workers? Naaaaah, they are always blind to these positive things, but with eyes wide open to a photo shoot of a grand daughter, big ears to his curses during speeches, and the consistent devotion to quickly share any link of negatives about the government.

These are the same people that cry foul when the government is not doing anything but do the same when action is taken to correct a glaring mistake. And just to think that some of them are beneficiaries of government agencies supporting their programs for years. The government is not perfect like some of those from first-world countries, but our biggest problem is we never see anything good or see nothing to be proud of in our country and that “know-it-all” attitude always takes over as we even mock ourselves repeatedly in everyone’s eyes.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.