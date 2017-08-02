THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has warned employers, business establishments and big corporations against unscrupulous individuals out to make a fast buck by posing as labor law compliance officers (LLCOs).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd issued the alert on Wednesday following the capture of an LLCO poseur in an entrapment operation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Meycauyan, Bulacan.

“Beware of bogus labor inspectors and report them immediately to us,” Bello said.

The fake labor inspector was identified as Jorge Domasig Dimayuga, 47, a resident of 3060 San Agustin Village, Mapulang Lupa, Valenzuela City.

Records showed that Domasig was not connected with the labor Regional Office No. 3 and its seven field offices and thus, not authorized to hold Joint Assessments (JAs) or any type of regulatory functions mandated by the labor department.