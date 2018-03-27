Beware of managers who have no authority to sign

IT was a pleasant surprise for me to see this: Sales clerks and cashiers at an SM mall (at least at its branch in BF Parañaque) have the authority to let go of their customers without them signing anything for their Mastercard or Visa credit card purchases. That is, if the transaction amount is less than P2,000. Imagine the breeze of efficient transaction process here, at least in reducing the waiting time for shoppers.

Apparently, SM sales clerks and cashiers don’t need a managerial title to give the best possible service to customers. SM is giving its workers the authority to resolve bottlenecks and other related issues to fast-track the delivery of service to customers.

Compare the same situation with what is happening in your organization. How many management signatures do you need to secure approval for a P2,000 petty cash? To put it another way, how many signatures do you need to approve the leave application of a minimum wage earner? The list can be endless.

I pity corporate managers who have no authority to sign even a small expense of P2,000, or approve the vacation leave applications of workers under them. They need the approval of one or two more bosses before their workers could take a leave, as if they’re signing a multi-million peso deal. They are designated as managers and yet do not possess even a limited authority to approve the minor administrative office matters such as this.

Among us in the quality and productivity movement, we are often reminded of the light bulb jokes to emphasize this point. Question: How many managers do you need to change a light bulb? Answer: Three managers. One, to approve the request to change a busted light bulb. The second, to get the bulb from inventory. And the third, to instruct a worker to actually change it.

In government service (an oxymoron), the light bulb joke can go this way: How many bureaucrats does it take to change a busted light bulb in their office? Answer: Four gofers. One, whose job is to seek approval from the president who lives near the filthy Pasig River. The second one is to ensure that they have the budget next time by raising taxes. The third one is to issue a press release, never mind if it is full of grammatical errors. And the fourth one is to actually screw the new bulb into the water faucet.

Of course, we’re exaggerating. But really, having too many signatures is one cause of delay in many private and public transactions. Imagine having hundreds of thousands of daily transactions in your organization that are causing unreasonable delay, which if we could quantify them in absolute terms, may mean millions of pesos down the drain.

In many government agencies, multiple signatures breed graft and corruption, if not cause anguish among the taxpayers. But let’s forget about the government, at least in the meantime, as it’s a complex issue to resolve even with the Anti-Red Tape Act.

What I can’t understand is having multiple signatures on many corporate transactions. My view is simple, succinct, but blunt. Top management does not trust the company’s own line supervisors and managers. What else can you conclude out of that? If the board or the top leadership of the organization trusts the management people below the hierarchy, then why not empower them to a certain reasonable extent?

When I was working as an assistant vice president for a commercial bank some time ago, I was authorized to sign as much as P50,000 per transaction, provided that our department had a budget for it. If there’s no budget, I needed the approval of my boss, who was more than willing to approve my proposal because he couldn’t deny the fact that I gave him the most reasonable justification on the planet, including the indisputable and immediate return to our investment.

Apple founder Steve Jobs was right when he said: “If you want to hire great people and have them stay working for you, you have to let them make a lot of decisions and you have to be run by ideas, not hierarchy. The best ideas have to win, otherwise, good people don’t stay.”

Generating excellent ideas is not a monopoly of top management. Many bad ideas are prevalent in organizations because they’re stuck with people who have no confidence to challenge the ideas of their bosses, even if they’re causing losses to the organization.

Oleg Vishnepolsky, Global CTO of DailyMail Online and Metro.Co. UK says “nobody can be a leader, if they do not trust their employees. No trust, no leadership. As simple as that.”

Simon Sinek, the author of three books, including the 2009 global best seller, “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action,” says: “When we tell people what to do, we get workers. If we trust people to do their jobs, we get leaders.”

Managers who don’t have the authority to sign on their own must be called as “closet clerks.” They’re one breed who are ignorant of the many advantages of decentralization that is often explained with the words “empowerment and engagement” to make everyone’s work life challenging, enjoyable and fulfilling at the same time.

As I’ve said many times in the past– command-and-control strategy of our military past is wrong if applied today. The system has worked during the war, but not today. It has been replaced by industrial democracy a long time ago where everyone, regardless of his position in the hierarchy, is given a voice and encouraged to use it, if only to challenge dumb management rules.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter for his random management thoughts.