Beware of unaccredited schools, parents warned

THE Department of Education (DepEd) reminded parents to be extra cautious in choosing schools they plan to enroll their children in for the next school year.

DepEd undersecretary for planning service and field operations Jesus Mateo said parents should be vigilant and check whether their chosen private school has the required permits.

“They should ensure that the schools of their children are accredited or recognized by DepEd,” Mateo said.

Public schools are run by the government and are, therefore, automatically recognized.

Mateo said it is important for the school, particularly a private institution, to have a permit to operate or a certificate of recognition issued by the education department to guarantee that children are enrolled in proper learning centers. Both permit to operate and certificate of recognition are being issued by the DepEd regional office.

Schools applying for permit or accreditation must comply with the requirements and standards set by DepEd. A permit to operate is a pre-requisite in securing a business permit for private schools.

If the private school has a permit to operate or a certificate of recognition, its students will be registered in the Learner Information System (LIS), and issued a Learner Reference Number (LRN). The LIS is a system that registers the profile or the basic information of a student, while the LRN is issued only by schools recognized by the government.

The LRN is a permanent 12-digit number the pupil shall keep while completing the basic education program, regardless of transfer to another school – whether public or private, including the student’s promotion to secondary level. Each student will have an LRN that will be indicated in the pupil’s permanent record, report card, examinations, certificate or diploma and other documents.