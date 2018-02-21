Beyond Alvarado vs Pacquiao

It looks like Manny Pacquiao won’t quit the ring soon enough, and news of him angling for a fight against former World Boxing Organization (WBO) light welterweight (140 pounds) champion Mike Alvarado and current World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight (147 pounds) champion Lucas Matthysse shows that the Filipino is still regarded as an attractive draw, despite not registering impressive pay-per-views (PPVs) in his last fights.

There are boxing news portals even saying Pacquiao-Alvarado has been set for April 14. And Matthysse, still a feared knockout artist, might be next for Pacquiao if the Filipino wins against Alvarado.

If the Pacquiao-Alvarado fight pushes through, it will be first time the Filipino will fighting in an undercard of a championship bout, which is Jeff Horn squaring off against Terence Crawford for the WBO world welterweight championship.

Horn, who beat Pacquiao in July last year to win the WBO title, will have his hands full against the undefeated Crawford, who holds the world junior welterweight titles from the WBO, WBA, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Federation.

Crawford is currently ranked at No. 2 in The Ring’s pound-for-pound list behind world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

Meanwhile, The Ring ranks Horn, Pacquiao, and Matthysse at No. 6, 7, and 9 in its welterweight listing.

By the looks of it, the April 14 fights (in case Pacquiao-Alvarado pushes through) looks more like an elimination tournament, or the winner of the main event and undercard will square off soon. And who would not want to watch a bout between Crawford and Pacquiao?

And this is where things can get dangerous for Pacquiao—fighting Matthysse in case the Filipino wins against Alvarado can be the Filipino’s last or farewell fight. And I believe Pacquiao can win over Matthysse even if the Argentinian has quite a scary record of 39-4 with 36 KOs.

Matthysse and Pacquiao are almost of the same physical stature, but the Argentinian enjoys a three-inch reach advantage.

But what if Pacquiao gets into the ring against Crawford, who stands 5’8”and has a four-inch reach advantage over the Filipino?

Even if Crawford is jumping from junior welterweight to welterweight or by seven pounds, his large frame can easily adjust to the 147-pound limit. I even believe he has outgrown the 140-pound division.

Now, I might be concluding too early who would win on April 14, but I do not see Horn winning against Crawford. Only a miracle will allow Horn to win against Crawford.

Also, I see Pacquiao winning over Alvarado who is already 37 years old.

But should Pacquiao fight Crawford?

Maybe, Pacquiao should just fight Matthysse next if the Filipino wins over Alvarado.

Between Crawford and Matthysse, however, the American can generate more bucks for Pacquiao. A fight between Pacquiao and Crawford would be fight featuring an established champion who could be retiring soon, and a hungry titleholder who wants to equal or exceed the accomplishments of his opponent.

I just hope though that Crawford won’t make Pacquiao his stepping stone for bigger fights.

How about Pacquiao stopping or knocking out Crawford? We can pray that would happen.