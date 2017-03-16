Beyond busting point

SENATOR Nancy Binay has called on the Senate blue ribbon committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities and indiscretions committed by actor Cesar Montano in his capacity as chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

No, this is not about “Jose Rizal’s” involvement in Muro-Ami.”

Greed is wanting more than what you really need. Lust is wanting what you cannot afford.

These headlines “23 mining companies ordered closed” and “75 mineral production sharing agreements canceled” did the job on Gina Lopez. The CA had to hear the grievances of the mining players and the legislators representing the areas where the operations are. Add to these market jitters as a result. Most damaging are the howls made by some Cabinet members, most notably the finance chief. In the meantime, workers are very uneasy about their future.

Making profit is all right. Making profit exploiting the misery of others is what makes it devilish.

Some are asking why my postings are kind of weird. I told them I do not know either. But what I know is that I miss my meals most of the time. And they readily understood.

A good number of people are complaining why plunder, murder and rape were not included in the death penalty bill. The question is, granted that these crimes were included, will they happily go for it? If not, why favor and ask for the additional inclusion?

The 217 congressmen who passed House Bill Number 4727 or death penalty bill might as well file a bill to change the ending phrase in Lupang Hinirang to “Ang pumatay ng dahil sa iyo.”

To all the appointees of President Digong rewarded with major positions out of gratitude, you should not have accepted if you know that you will just be part of his problems.

Really sad to note that you lose some close friends whom you have known for a long time just because of differences in political views. And we thought we are all grown-ups.

Fact: “States in the United States that do not employ the death penalty generally have lower murder rates than states that do. The same is true when the US is compared to countries similar to it. The US, with the death penalty, has a higher murder rate than the countries of Europe or Canada, which do not use the death penalty.

There is no conclusive proof that the death penalty acts as a better deterrent than the threat of life imprisonment. A survey of the former and present presidents of the country’s top academic criminological societies found that 84 percent of these experts rejected the notion that research had demonstrated any deterrent effect of the death penalty.

Once in prison, those serving life sentences often settle into a routine and are less of a threat to commit violence than other prisoners. Moreover, most states now have a sentence of life without parole. Prisoners who are given this sentence will never be released. Thus, the safety of society can be assured without using the death penalty.

Justice should be universal not cultural. So, the commission of crimes should never be justified as cultural either.

Cheers to the 54 who voted against the death penalty. They were aware of the pressure and knew the consequences of their actions and yet they voted for what they believe is right and just.

Third time sidewalks are being repaired in Tomas Morato.

Tiles removed to be replaced. Old posts being replaced with new ones. Kyuse residents, this is where your taxes are being spent.

Associate Justices Presbitero Velasco Jr. and Diosdado Peralta grilled De Lima’s counsels led by former solicitor general Florin Hilbay on the multiple actions simultaneously taken by her camp before the Muntinlupa regional trial court (RTC), the Court of Appeals and the high tribunal.

“There might be forum shopping here,” Peralta stressed during interpellation.

SM Malls, Ayala Malls, and Robinson’s denied their participation.

Relevant Beatles songs for recent newsmakers:

Duterte on Sandra Cam: Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby

DOJ and HOR to De Lima: No Reply

Trillanes: I’m A Loser

Harry Roque: I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party

Perfecto Yasay: Nowhere Man

Gina Lopez: Wait

Secretary Aguirre on immigration bribery: I Should Have Known Better

Leni waiting for the bus: I Saw Her Standing There

Gordon to PNP: You Can’t Do That

Operation Tokhang: Run for Your Life

Drug lords inside Bilibid: And Your Bird Can Sing

Duterte to Miners: Baby You’re a Rich Man

Duterte to Panelo: Study criminal rap vs Mighty. What will be interesting is the next chapter: “Will Mighty be mightily penalized or will there be an out-of-court settlement?”

Quoted in Cesar Montano accusations: Among 24 irregularities enumerated in the complaint, No. 18 stated that “TPB received a number of proposals for concerts and entertainment. These proposals were approved by Montano, without considering the recommendation of the proper department under its purview. These concerts/entertainment were in the millions of pesos. And these might just bleed the coffers of the TPB dry.”

Looks like there’s no “Sunshine” for Montano in the days to come.

15 senators present in the dinner hosted by President Duterte: Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Manny Pacquiao, Richard Gordon, Joel Villanueva, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, JV Ejercito and Sherwin Gatchalian. Senators Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe were also in attendance.

Missing: Three majority members—Senators Panfilo Lacson, Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Gringo Honasan.

The three absent senators were probably on a diet.

Eric Draitser:

“In analyzing HRW’s findings and, perhaps most importantly, the way in which they are presented, one conclusion becomes inescapable: when the facts are damaging to the Western powers, HRW dilutes the impact of its own conclusions, and when its findings advance the Western agenda, HRW exaggerates them. What can one call such obvious service to power under the guise of truth-telling? Words like cynical, insidious, and treacherous certainly come to mind.”

