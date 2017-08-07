Beyond luxury

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

Welcome to Rolls-Royce’s grandest production car yet.

This is the Phantom VIII – a new iteration of the British ultra-luxury carmaker’s flagship chariot that has been unveiled in London late last week.

For a car that is as grand as this that can turn heads deserves a price tag to be put on the lead support of this article – $400,000 (or around P20,224,800) – a price deserving of its grand status.

“From its debut in 1925, a Rolls-Royce Phantom has been the choice of the world’s most influential and powerful men and women, and as a result, a constant presence at history’s most defining moments. As this next chapter in the Rolls-Royce story opens, the new Phantom points the way forward for the global luxury industry. It is a creation of great beauty and power, a dominant symbol of wealth and human achievement. It is an icon and an artwork that embraces the personal desires of each of our individual customers,” Rolls Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement.

It has been 14 years since Rolls-Royce introduced its first modern Phantom back in 2003 with technological help from BMW, and spawned lesser models based on its iconic design. Realizing that it was not enough, the blokes at Rolls-Royce turned it up in an even grander scale and now boasts even greater performance and technological innovations, even claiming that it is the quietest car Rolls-Royce has ever produced.

‘Architecture of luxury’

The new Phantom introduces a new platform called “Architecture of Luxury” that will be later used in future models, such as the next generation Wraith, Dawn and Project Cullinan cars, utilizing a special scalable alloy spaceframe architecture that will also be used on future Rolls-Royce vehicles. Rolls-Royce added that this architecture will not be used for other luxury brands, even manufacturers under the BMW Group.

“Phantom VII’s spaceframe architecture was a good starting point and inspiration, but we wanted to do much more. The Architecture of Luxury gives me the canvas to protect the lineage and brand integrity of Rolls-Royce without compromise. Starting with New Phantom, I have the framework to create a future range of true Rolls-Royces. In essence, this is one big coachbuild project,” Rolls Royce Director of Design Giles Taylor said in a statement.

The new architecture, utilizing an all-aluminium spaceframe, allows the new Phantom to be slightly lighter and stiffer than its predecessor. The suspension system utilizes air suspension with a double wishbone system at the front and a multi-link system at the rear, which not only gives a softer ride but also great comfort for long-distance cruises. A camera system is also fitted on the windscreen, called the “Flagbearer,” which sends information to the electronically controlled suspension system to adjust proactively on the road ahead, not reactively on the road surface.

Contributing to the quieter ride is the immense amount of sound insulation in the car, around 130 kilograms, utilizing 6mm of glaze on the windows, more insulation materials on the boot, door and headliners and larger aluminium joints in the body. It also utilizes tires that are co-developed by Rolls Royce with “silent-seal,” which add foam in the tires to reduce road noise by 9dB.

The new Phantom is powered with a completely new engine with silence in mind, and despite having a 6.75-liter V12 engine sitting at the front that develops 563 hp and 900 Newton-meters of torque, and the megalomaniacal torque figure is accessed at a very low 1,700 rpm. The V12 is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox with Satellite Aided Transmission system, as with any modern Rolls-Royce vehicle before it.

Fine-tuning the package

The design and materials for the interior and exterior for the new Phantom can be fine-tuned to suit a customer. Nevertheless, intricate design details – such as the lack of joint lines between body panels, the iconic grille, and the materials for the interior that gives passengers an impression of a house – are a lot to list which can wow even bystanders and laymen. Overall, it is a worthy successor to its predecessor, and even the previous Phantom models that hark back to.

“This realization was a moment of clarity about the destiny of Rolls-Royce. Every one of our customers – each a connoisseur of luxury in the extreme – were asking for something more individual to them, not less. We were adamant that that was what they should have,” Müller-Ötvös added.