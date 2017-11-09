BEYOND SKIN DEEP

Svelt’i Health and Beauty Center

Beauty may only be skin deep, but its appearance can still affect one’s self-esteem. At Svelt’i Health and Beauty Center, promoting a healthy skin and body has been its driving mission these past two years, as well as helping clients turn simple skincare into a ritual of self-love and personal grooming. “Skincare addresses two concerns: wellness and aesthetics – that’s why we have to take care of our skin and not take it for granted,” says Dr.Lalaine Salazar, medical director of Svelt’i. “We are not just promoting beauty and health, we are building the self-confidence of our patients.”

