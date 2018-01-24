Beyond the ordinary

Living in a mountain haven is within reach at Tagaytay Highlands’ Aspenhills.

The exclusive gated community of mountain lodge homes is the epitome of fine ranch-style living. A blend of rustic and modern design influences complemented by state-of-the-art amenities, Aspenhills is all 27 hectares of lush environs, a hilltop enclave that is inspired by the vibrant summers of Aspen, Colorado.

Residents have the pleasure of waking up to picturesque vistas as they watch the sun rise on the horizon. Envisioned as a village of bespoke mountain lodges in lots ranging from 306 to 801 square meters, and with generous open spaces surrounding them, Aspenhills features homes whose architectural design perfectly fuses the rustic charm of wood with the modern touch of glass and stone.

Recreational and fitness-oriented facilities likewise abound. Homeowners of Aspenhills may celebrate milestones at the Village Hall; bask in the sun and play with their kids at the Little Ranch Playground and Sunshine Picnic Grove; stroll through the dedicated pathways of the Nature Trail; and enjoy world-class country club lifestyle—thanks to exclusive membership rights at the Tagaytay Highlands Country Club bundled with your property purchase.

Aspenhills homeowners can be assured of 24-hour security, a combination of underground and overhead utilities, adequate water supply, and an emergency power supply system.

Consider living at Aspenhills in Tagaytay Highlands and witness your dream mountain lodge home come to life.

For inquiries about owning a Highlands home, call +632 5052422 and +63917 5150158 or visitwww.tagaytayhighlands.com