BFAR-7 launches Cebuano primer on Fisheries Code

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-7) launched the Cebuano primer on the Fisheries Code that include provisions on vessel monitoring, Citizen’s Suits and Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP). A special map also included the hotspot areas in the Cebu side of Tañon Strait where illegal commercial and destructive fishing plus other violations of the law occur. BFAR-7 regional director Allan Poquita said they are working toward more sustainable management for the country’s fisheries and aquatic resources. Lawyer Gloria-Estenzo Ramos, Oceana Philippines vice president who collaborated with the project, said, “Let us honor and ensure compliance with our fisheries and environmental laws while mainstreaming science-based decision-making and engaging citizens for the protection of out seas.” Ramos urged local government units to get a copy of the primer for their guide in implementing the Fisheries Code and in policy making.

ALLAN ALANGILAN