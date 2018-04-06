BFAR earmarks P5M for fishers affected by trawl fishing ban 

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 2 will provide P5 million fishing gears to fishermen who will be affected by the ban on trawl fishing. Max Prudencio, BFAR–2 information officer, said mostly affected by the ban are fishing crew as the bureau is set to fully implement Republic Act 10654 banning the use of “active gear” in municipal waters in trawl fishing, locally known as “galadgad.” Rodel Pasaraba, BFAR-Region 2 chief of the fish capture section, said the trawl is currently one of the top fishing gears used in Cagayan Valley to catch “demersal” or bottom dwelling species and its use in municipal waters is considered as illegal. Citing the law banning trawl fishing, he said only “passive gear” or fishing gear that is characterized by the absence of pursuit of the target species such as hook and line, fish traps, fish pots and the like, are allowed in municipal waters.