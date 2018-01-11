BFAR imposes 3-month fishing ban in Sulu, Basilan

COTABATO CITY: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BFAR–ARMM) has imposed a ban or closed season until March for fishing “tamban” or Indian sardine in the Sulu Sea and Basilan Strait.

The ban also includes the selling, buying and possessing of sardines caught within the conservation area, said Jerusalem Abdulahim, chief of the BFAR–ARMM Fisheries Regulatory and Law Enforcement Division

He said the annual fishing ban is being implemented to give time for tamban to reproduce.

The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 states that sardine fishing in the waters of East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait and Sibuguey Bay is temporarily suspended to give way to the fish species’ spawning period.

To ensure full compliance with the administrative order, Abdulahim said BFAR–ARMM’s vessels are patrolling the seas in the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to enforce the closed season policy.

Violators of the fishing ban will be penalized with confiscation of catch and gear and an administrative fine equivalent to five times the value of the catch, or a penalty ranging from P50,000 for small-scale commercial fishing to P5 million for large-scale commercial fishing.

Abdulahim said some of the fishing companies affected by the closed season have scheduled renovating their ships during the period and reported that their fishing ship workers would still be compensated.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) covering July-September 2017, positive growth in tamban production was registered in ARMM because of more fishing trips as a result of good weather conditions and abundance of in-season species in the fishing grounds.

The region produced 1,311.9 metric tons of tamban in the third quarter of 2017.

In 2016, PSA data showed ARMM as the top fish-producing region in the country. It was also the country’s highest producer of fishery products in 2015 and 2016.

The region produced 867,939 metric tons in 2015 and 824,313 metric tons in 2016. As of November 2017, BFAR–ARMM reported that there are 213,935 fisherfolk in the entire region.