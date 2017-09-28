BFAR innovates ‘fishyalan’ in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO, Cagayan: In an effort to offer an alternative to mall and resorts goers, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) has opened its “fishyalan,” a unique place for visitors to hang out and learn new fisheries technology.

Milagros Morales, BFAR Cagayan Valley director, said the bureau is opening to the general public the doors of its seven fish farms throughout the Cagayan Valley region that also offer an opportunity for leisure and learning.

“If you are in search of a unique place to hang-out and tired of the usual malls or resorts, well, you may try to visit one of the BFAR fish farms in the region,” Morales said.

She said that in this way, the Bureau can also better disseminate its advocacies, as well as information about its different programs and projects toward the development of the fisheries sector in the region.

“This move is in line with the ‘fishyalan’ [pasyalan or promenade]which is a project initiated by the BFAR national office,” Morales said.

One of the BFAR’s fish farms and facilities is located in Barangay Punta in the coastal town of Aparri in Cagayan province.

“We have transformed this facility from an ordinary fish hatchery to a refreshing place with well-manicured lawns, well-placed and designed ornamentals, vegetables in appropriate areas, clean and well-maintained buildings plus a scenic ‘bingwitan’ [fishing]pontoon to boot,” Morales said.

Punta fish farm manager Antoniette Tolento said the BFAR facility is located near the often visited pier in Aparri town, which is the bureau’s prime producer of saline-tolerant tilapia fingerlings in the region.

“Visitors can simply drop-by our place, and learn aquaculture technologies particularly tilapia hatchery and grow-out operations, if they wish,” Tolento said.

In addition to the Punta fish farm, the BFAR has also spruced up its other fish hatcheries in the villages of Taggat Norte and Pata in Claveria town, Minanga in Buguey town, Simbaluca in Santa Teresita town, Centro village in Santa Ana town, and Minanga in Iguig town, all in Cagayan province; and in San Mateo town in Isabela province.

“We are inviting the general public to find time to visit one of our fish farms in the region. Not only they can learn new fisheries technologies but also appreciate the importance of our fisheries and aquatic resources,” Morales said.