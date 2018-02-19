BFAR lifts shellfish ban in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Green mussels or “tahong” and other shellfish are now safe for human consumption in the province of Bataan after the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) lifted the ban it imposed in November last year.

Imelda Inieto, provincial agriculturist, said BFAR found negative results for paralytic shellfish poison after three consecutive weeks of testing the shellfish taken from the coastal waters in the province.

Found negative for red tide toxin were shellfish samples gathered from the towns of Orani, Samal, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay and Mariveles and the City of Balanga.

The BFAR advisory said gathering and or harvesting and marketing of shellfishes from Bataan waters are now permitted.