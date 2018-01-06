BFAR opens fisheries scholarship

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 2 is offering a scholarship program for degree training in fishery for school year 2018-2019. Ronaldo Libunao, Region 2 scholarship coordinator, said 23 slots for Bachelor’s Degree in Fisheries have been allotted for senior high school graduates or graduating students. The scholarship is under two categories: Fisheries Industry Leaders Grant (FILG) and Fisherfolk Children Educational Grant (FCEG) for students whose parents or guardians are registered fisherfolk. The scholarship covers matriculation and related school fees and includes a monthly stipend of P4,000; on-the-job training support of P3,000; book allowance of P2,000; and graduation support of P1,500. A final qualifying examination for applicants is scheduled on February 24 at designated testing centers in the region. The scholars may enrol at the Cagayan State University in Aparri, Cagayan; Isabela State University in Roxas, Isabela; and Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon State University and the University of the Philippines-Visayas. Application forms and list of requirements are available at the municipal agriculture offices and at BFAR regional and provincial offices, farms and stations in the region.