BFAR trains 405 fish wardens to enforce fishery laws

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)–Region 2 trained 405 deputy fish wardens (DFW) in 14 towns in the region improve the enforcement of fishery laws, rules and regulations. Milagros Morales, BFAR Region 2 director, said the participants in the training were mostly barangay (village) officials, fisherfolk leaders, local government unit employees and officials as well as members of the local police. Areas covered are the towns of Basco, Itbayat and Sabtang in Batanes; Aparri, Gattaran, Santa Ana and Abulug in Cagayan; Maconacon and Palanan in Isabela; Alfonso Castañeda, Bambang, Bayombong in Nueva Vizcaya; and Maddela and Nagtipunan in Quirino. The basic DFW training course include lectures on Republic Act 10654 (amended Philippine Fisheries Code); mandate of DFWs and local government units on fishery law enforcement; arrest, search, seizure and detention; filing of cases and briefing on coastal; and inland resource management. Morales said BFAR does not provide remunerations to the DFWs, except in certain cases under the “Bantay Ilog” program.