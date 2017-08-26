BFAR turns over fish landing center to Bohol local govt

TAGBILARAN CITY: The government’s efforts to make fish accessible and affordable to Boholanos continue as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday turned over a P3-million Community Fish Landing Center (CFLC) to the local government unit (LGU) of Baclayon.

The Baclayon CFLC is a two-storey facility located near the town’s port that incorporates fish drying areas, stall spaces, administrative office, and refrigeration facilities.

BFAR Region 7 Director Allan Poquita led the turnover of the CFLC to Baclayon Mayor Benecio Uy, who in turn will entrust the facility to the local fishermen’s organization.

Bohol Officer-in-Charge Provincial Fishery Officer Leo Bongalos said the Baclayon CFLC is among the six other completed fish landing centers located in Inabanga, Tubigon, Clarin, Calape, Carlos P. Garcia, and Anda, which were all built in a bid to promote inclusive growth in the sector and lower fish prices.

Meanwhile, construction of fish landing centers are ongoing in Ubay, Talibon, Getafe and Loon.

Another batch of towns including Lila, Panglao and Dauis are also expected to start construction of the same facility in their respective areas through BFAR.

According to Bongalos, the CFLC is a multi-use facility: fishermen’s fish landing site, accessible cheap fish market, fishermen’s protection from bad weather, a space for mending and fixing broken nets and gears, meeting area as well as other venues for extra income opportunities for mothers.

In 2016, BFAR provided P2.8 million to each of the towns of Inabanga, Tubigon, Clarin, Calape, President Carlos P. Garcia, Anda, Baclayon and Ubay for the building of the CFLC while the LGU-recipients provided P200,000 worth of lots as counterpart.