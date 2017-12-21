BFAR warns of fish kill in Taal Lake

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 4A has advised local government units in Batangas to warn fish cage operators against the current quality of water in Taal lake that may lead to fish kill.

BFAR 4A Advisory No. 12, Series of 2017, dated December 12 states that strong and cold winds brought about by the northeast monsoon cause a decline in the water temperature.

The agency says this is a common experience during the cold months of December to February.

Fish cage operators are advised to closely monitor the situation and to start harvesting fully-grown produce.

Local agencies are also asked to prepare oxygen tanks, pumps and engine sets to try and prevent a fish kill should water temperature continue to decline in the coming days.

According to the BFAR, there are almost 6,000 fish cages located in different municipalities surrounding the lake.