BGC clubs seek police help vs drugs

THE owners of Valkyrie and The Palace at the Bonifacio Global City asked the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy plainclothes agents to prevent the selling and using of drugs.

A memorandum of agreement was signed between the management of the two bars and the National Capital Regional Police Office for the deployment of law enforcers in the area every night.

PDEA Executive Director Wilkins Villanueva confirmed the deployment of a team in civilian clothes to mingle with the customers of the high-end nightclubs.

“We sent agents inside the bar starting last week during a spectacular event attended by a lot of young people,” Villanueva said.

Valkyrie and The Palace are favorite party places of foreigners, young professionals and local celebrities.

The plainclothes operatives inside these clubs are complimented by a K-9 squad.