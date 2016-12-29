BGC office tower set for 2017 completion

AN upcoming office tower that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified in Bonifacio Global City as co-developed by Megawide Construction Corp. and Suyen Corp., is set to be the only PEZA-accredited building to be completed next year, a real estate consultancy firm said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) said The Curve, a high-rise office tower in BGC set for completion by March 2017, will be the only “PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority)-accredited space built for locators in 2017.”

The Curve is a 32-story tower owned by Irmo Inc., a former subsidiary of boutique developer Arthaland Corporation. Arthaland sold its 100 percent stake in Irmo to Future State MySpace, a local real estate developer, in 2012.

LPC noted that the upcoming office tower was designed by global architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM).

“The striking new landmark, which combines SOM’s mastery of design and efficient, environment-friendly features, is located on 3rd Avenue corner 32nd Street,” LPC said.

LPC chief executive officer David Leechiu said the design of the building helps create an impression that will attract locators to the building.

“Being in the middle of a vibrant, cosmopolitan business district like BGC, it is no longer enough to just build a simple building that can accommodate office and retail spaces. Design has become key in creating an impression. This is why the developers of The Curve have tapped the expertise of SOM’s architects to create a new landmark that fuses top-class aesthetics and amenities,” Leechiu said

Sustainability technologies and passive energy-saving strategies have also been incorporated in The Curve’s overall workings and design, earning it a LEED Gold Certification.

“Such measures include low-iron insulated glazing units and low-emissivity materials, high-efficiency LED lighting, reduced water consumption, and rain harvesting,” LPC said.

The Curve will offer locators over 24,000 square meters of leasable space as well as street-front retail shops. It will also offer five levels of above-grade parking. In addition, the project is built with a ceiling height of 2.8 meters and will use a density of 6.5 square meters per workstation.

“With these specifications, office occupants will have more than enough space to move around which, according to some studies, increases work wellness and productivity,” LPC said.

LPC noted the rising demand for space in the upcoming office building.

“The demand for office space within The Curve has rapidly gone up,” LPC said, although it did not disclose the exact take-up figures of the BGC project.