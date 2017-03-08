‘Bhoy Intsik’ begins run on Day 1 of Sinag Maynila

A gay thief and his young protégé.

These are the two main characters portrayed by seasoned theater actor and television commercial director Raymond Francisco and Coco Martin’s younger brother Ronwaldo Martin in Bhoy Intsik.

Francisco, known to his friends in showbiz as “RS,” embarks on a new journey in his colorful career as an artist, as a first time lead actor as well as producer [via his Frontrow Entertainment company]in this Sinag Maynila finalist.

Under the direction of the award-winning Joel Lamangan, Bhoy Intsik is among the five finalists of this independent film competition, now on its third year under the auspices of festival director Brillante Mendoza and CEO Wilson Tieng of Solar Entertainment.

The film tackles the story of Bhoy Intsik (Francisco) and Marlon (Martin), two small-time felons whose paths cross as they share a disdain for a competitor in their illegal business at a memorial park. The two eventually become allies.

“Being both the lead and producer of this film is definitely a big challenge for me,” said Francisco, who is beset known for his amazing portrayal of Song Liling when M Butterfly was locally staged in 2015.

“I had to separate my role as producer and actor,” he continued. “During the pre-production stage, I wore my producer’s hat but once the cameras started rolling, I had to focus on my role and entrust all the other aspects to my director and the team.”

As for working with the young Martin who impressed critics in the 2016 Cine­malaya Best Full Length Feature Film, Pamilya Ordinaryo, Francisco shared, “Yes he’s new in the business but a very professional talent. I felt a screen chemistry with him as co-actors as far as our roles were concerned—without any malicious angle—even if I’m gay in the story and he’s straight,” he laughingly added.

“I’m also deeply honored to have Direk Joel as my director who expertly guided us on how to give color to our respective roles.”

Bhoy Instik also stars Jeric Raval, Mon Confiado, Elora Españo, Jim Pebanco, Tony Mabesa, Shyr Vales, Mike Lloren, and Liz Alindogan. It will be shown from today until March 14 in SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Gateway, and Glorietta 4 cinemas.