BI bans South Korean fugitive

A South Korean fugitive, wanted in Seoul for operating a multimillion-dollar illegal online gaming racket in Cambodia, was recently intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Jurng Wook Yi, 56, was placed in the bureau’s blacklist of undesirable aliens after the latter attempted to sneak into the country last month aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Incheon. Yi has been in the Interpol’s list of wanted criminals since 2013. The fugitive was booked on the first available flight to Incheon where he was fetched and arrested by South Korean policemen. On August 28, 2013, a central district court in Seoul issued a warrant for Yi’s arrest and if he is convicted, he could be sentenced to three years in prison. The South Korean Embassy revealed that between December 2009 and November 2011, Yi colluded with several suspects in opening thousands of illegal gambling websites in Cambodia. Yi and his accomplices amassed profit of about 116 billion Korean won or US$101 million from their racket where some 1.05 trillion Korean won or US$914 billion cash was betted by the online gamblers.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL