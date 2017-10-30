BI, Coast Guard on high alert

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have placed all their personnel stationed at airports and seaports on high alert to ensure the safety of travelers bound for the provinces to observe All Saints’ Day.

Not discounting the possibility that terrorists might take advantage of the celebrations, the BI, through acting spokesperson Grifton Medina, said over the weekend that the heightened alert status would extend up to mid-November for the coming Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

During that period, Medina said, all immigration officers will be doubly strict and vigilant in screening travelers and “to refer for secondary inspection foreigners who have doubtful purposes in entering the country and those who have questionable travel documents.”

BI employees will not be allowed to go on leave starting October 29 unless they have valid reasons.

“Commissioner [Jaime] Morente has also alerted our personnel assigned to border crossing stations in Mindanao and Palawan to coordinate and team up with other agencies such as the navy and coast guard in policing our backdoors in the South,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCG spokesman Capt. Armando Balilo said they have activated “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos,” which will be in effect until November 6 to ensure the orderly operation of sea transport facilities and safe travel of the seafaring public.

Balilo said tighter security measures will be enforced and all maritime activities monitored 24/7. All PCG personnel will also be on standby to respond to any maritime incident.

Ship inspectors and K-9 teams were also instructed to be vigilant and conduct random checks on passengers and their luggage to ensure that no dangerous cargo or explosive material would be loaded onboard passenger and cargo vessels.

Likewise, Passengers Assistance Center (PAC) booths will be set up in various seaports nationwide where heavy influx of passengers are expected. The PACs will be manned jointly by teams from the PCG, Department of Transportation, Philippine Ports Authority, Maritime Industry Authority, other government offices and non-government offices and the PCG Auxiliary with close coordination with Philippine National Police to address travellers’ complaints and requests for assistance.

Balilo reminded passengers to be at the seaport at least three hours before departure time, and to avoid bringing restricted cargo such as flammable liquids, corrosive materials, toxic and infectious substances, compressed gases, radioactive materials and explosives to avoid search delays and inconveniences.

Passengers were also warned to avoid “colorum” inter-island passenger vessels since these do not offer insurance coverage and do not comply with safety standards set by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it would also deploy a composite team from its district engineering offices nationwide to assist motorists and the general public.

Under the DPWH Lakbay Alalay Program for All Saints’ Day, assistance units will be available in strategic locations starting October 30 until November 2.

Pray for soldiers

Meanwhile, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo called on the public to pray for the repose of the souls of soldiers who died fighting terrorists in Marawi City and the rest of the soldiers who gave their life to keep the country safe.

“We should say a prayer for our soldiers who valiantly gave their lives for us to achieve peace in Marawi. We have to recognize not only their sacrifice for the country, but their families’ sacrifice as well, for the sake of our nation,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show dubbed as Biserbisyong Leni aired over DZXL.

“This is an opportunity for us to thank them, not only for the courage they showed during the Marawi siege, but also in fighting terrorists in other areas such as Basilan, Sulu, among others,” Robredo added.

WITH A REPORT FROM LLANESCA T. PANTI