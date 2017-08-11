BI deploys more officers to provinces

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) started deploying additional immigration officers to international ports outside of Metro Manila to thwart the entry of foreign terrorists and other undesirable aliens. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente on Friday said that assigned in various ports nationwide were intelligence agents from the border control and intelligence units tasked to monitor entry of foreign visitors following reports that some of the terrorists fighting government troops in Marawi City are foreigners. The immigration officers were reassigned in Mactan-Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo and the international seaport in Zamboanga City ports. BI port operations division chief Marc Red Mariñas said the bureau has enough personnel currently assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) with the hiring of more than a hundred new immigration officers in the past two months that they can deploy more to other ports.