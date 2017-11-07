BI to deport Chinese fugitive for economic crimes

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) will deport a Chinese fugitive wanted by authorities in Beijing for economic crimes. BI-Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) operatives arrested Lin Ayong, 54, upon the request of the Chinese Embassy. “He will be deported for being an undocumented alien and for being undesirable due to his criminal record for which he is deemed a threat to public safety and security,” BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said. The Chinese authorities also cancelled Lin’s passport. Lin arrived in the country last year as a tourist. BI-FSU Chief, Bobby Raquepo said the Chinese Embassy did not provide any information about the alleged economic crimes Lin committed.