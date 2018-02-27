BI to deport Korean wanted for fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport a South Korean fugitive who fled to the Philippines in 2015 after being wanted in Seoul for allegedly operating a multi-million dollar telephone fraud scheme.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said Jung Hyojin, 35, was arrested in Malate, Manila on Thursday and is detained at the BI facility in Bicutan, Taguig City.

BI Intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo said that Jung allegedly defrauded victims of more than $8 million from 2013 to 2015.

He is now the subject of an Interpol red notice as well as three arrest warrants from the Seoul Central District Court issued.

According to Morente, the crime Jung is charged with carries a maximum jail term of 10 years adding that South Korea had also canceled Jung’s passport making him an overstaying and undocumented alien in the country.

The BI database showed that Jung fled to Manila in February 23, 2015 and has been in the country since then.