BI eases rules on ASEAN delegates

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has eased its rules for delegates to a summit of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and ongoing preliminary meetings. A memorandum from the BI commissioner’s office instructs airport immigration officers to conduct “less restrictive” immigration formalities for the Asean delegates and their companions, such as their spouses and dependents. The BI is waiving the imposition of the six-month rule on passport validity, which means any Asean delegate can be admitted even if the latter’s passport is valid for less than six months, as well as the requirement to procure a return or outbound plane ticket, normally imposed on foreign tourists. But foreign delegates who have no entry visa (for visa-required visitors) and those whose names might appear on the BI’s derogatory list, shall not be automatically excluded or turned back to their port of origin, said Marc Red Mariñas, BI’s acting port operations chief. The Philippines is host and chairman of this year’s Asean summit.