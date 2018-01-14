BI employee faces criminal complaint

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is considering filing criminal and administrative charges against one of its employees who tried to bribe his supervisor P10 million to allow Kenneth Dong to leave the country.

Marc Red Mariñas, chief of the BI’s Port Operations Division, said one of the airport supervisors in Visayas reported on Jan. 8 that Dong used an emissary who offered his supervisor P10 million if he will facilitate the businessman’s departure. The emissary was assigned at the BI’s main office in Intramuros, Manila.

“Dong has his emissary who called up the head supervisor on the phone and offered P10 million to facilitate Dong’s departure,” Marinas said.

“I think they were aware that Dong may not be granted clearance to leave the Philippines, that’s why they offered a bribe,” he added.

Mariñas however refused to identify the employee.

“I cannot disclose the identity yet since we are still conducting a case buildup against (the) emissary involved,” he explained.

Kenneth Dong, also known as Yi Shen Dong, was one of several businessmen investigated in connection with the release of P6.4-billion shabu through the Bureau of Custom’s green lane last year. He was also the subject of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).