BI has enough airport personnel for departing passengers

Travelers need not to worry during this Lent because there is a sufficient number of Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel who will assist the passengers taking international flights.

This was assured by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eddie Monreal as the number of passengers is expected to increase.

“The Immigration is okay, they have augmented from Saturday until Wednesday. They have 140 already deployed, and if there is a need, there are still 342 personnel to be assigned at any given time,” Monreal said during his inspection of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals on Monday afternoon.

The airport manager made the assurance amid a reported mass leave and resignation of several personnel over the government’s failure to give their overtime allowances.

Monreal is coordinating with the BI to place more immigration officers in every counter to allay fears of travelers the lack of BI officers that would cause flight delays during the Holy Week and summer season as thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and foreign tourists are expected to arrive to spend their vacation in the country.

The authority is expecting an increase in the number of passengers this year. It has already recorded a total of 133,570 arriving and departing passengers since the start of the agency’s Oplan Semana Santa 2017 last Saturday (April 8) up to Monday.

This number, according to MIAA, is 11.06 percent higher compared to last year’s record number of passengers for the same period.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines advised passengers to check in at the NAIA Terminal 2 within the usual lead time to avoid possible delays to their flights.

Cielo Villaluna, PAL spokesperson, said “PAL is urging passengers to check in early in view of volume of passengers this peak travel season (Holy Week).”

Villaluna added that PAL expresses its appreciation to the Bureau of Immigration and the MIAA for their efforts in providing additional manpower to address passenger requirements at the premier airport.

MIAA officials reminded passengers to stay within luggage weight limits and keep from carrying prohibited materials inside their luggage to avoid unnecessary delays.