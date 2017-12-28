BI intercepts 5 Iranians WITH fake documents

Officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted a group of Iranians, including two minors, bound for United Kingdom using fake identities. Mar Red Mariñas, BI port operations division chief, said the Iranians, including two minors and a female, tried to board a plane with Belgian and Spanish passports. They were identified as Abbas Fereidoun Nezhad, 29, Hesam Delgram, 29, both with assumed Spanish identities and arrived on December 22; while Masoomeh Javidialsaadi 39, female; and two minors identified as Parsa Khodabandeh, 12, alias Parsa Javidialsaadi and Paniz Khodabandeh, 6, alias Paniz Javidialsaadi who were posing as Belgians arrived on December 23. They all arrived from Thailand where they used their original passports upon entering Manila, Mariñas said. He said the foreigners refused to disclose information how they acquire the European documents or how much they paid for the Spanish and Belgian passports. Mariñas added, “Nezhad and Delgram could either be possible asylum seekers in London, or are members of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or terrorist groups with plans to initiate in Europe.” The three other Iranians are possible asylum seekers, or victim of a transnational crime syndicates based on their possible country of origin.